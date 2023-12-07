Are You Strong Enough for the Cayman Islands?

“Bless this mess” is a quote from your mother’s throw pillows and also the general sentiment in the Vulture offices surrounding the trailer for Hulu’s new reality show Grand Cayman: Secrets in Paradise. The show follows various residents of Grand Cayman, one of the Cayman Islands described in the trailer as “a playground for the rich and famous,” “paradise,” and “not a place to make enemies.” The cast most notably features disgraced actor Armie Hammer’s ex-wife, Elizabeth Chambers, but also has Caymanian model Selita Ebanks, whose big thing on this show appears to be “turning 40.” “Y’all not strong enough for the Cayman Islands,” Ebanks claims at the end of the trailer. We won’t argue, seeing as Grand Cayman promises pregnancy drama, cheating drama, aging drama, and more pregnancy drama. No specific release date yet, but Hulu promises it’s coming in 2024. We will try to be strong for you, Selita.

