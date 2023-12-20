Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach Are Married-Married Now

The newlyweds. Photo: Photo by Nina Westervelt/WWD via Getty Images

Longtime romantic and creative partners Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach have made their relationship marriage-license official. The critically acclaimed filmmakers got hitched at New York City Hall, a source told People. They don’t indicate when exactly the couple had their low-key ceremony at the municipal building, but we imagine the pragmatic approach to the nuptials is simply a reflection of the fact that they’ve long been married spiritually, just not legally. Gerwig and Baumbach met on the set of his 2010 film Greenberg and started dating the following year. They’ve collaborated on many projects since their relationship began — the films Frances Ha and Mistress America, co-written by the couple and directed by Baumbach; the Gerwig-directed smash Barbie, also co-written by the pair; and their two young children. We bet their vows would be Oscar-nominated if the Academy got a chance to vote on that.