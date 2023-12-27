Gritty Feels Good in a Place Like the AMC Nicole Kidman Ad

Photo-Illustration: Illustration: Vulture. Photos: Getty Images

That indescribable feeling we get when the lights begin to dim is not only in an AMC movie theater but on the ice rink. The Philidelphia Flyers mascot, Gritty, has recreated the legendary Nicole Kidman ad where he walks through the Wells Fargo Center in a grey sparkly suit just like Kidman’s. He enters the arena with a very similar monologue from the original commercial, which is read by an Australian woman (not Kidman), and instead of film clips, he is amazed by hockey players smashing into each other as the script changes to be more… appropriate to the sport. While the parody premiered in mid-October, clips of the scene resurfaced on TikTok over the holiday break because Nicole Kidman appreciation is welcomed all year round.