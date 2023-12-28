Gypsy Rose Blanchard Released From Prison

Photo: Investigation Discovery

Gypsy Rose Blanchard has been released from prison early Thursday morning, KSHB News confirms. Blanchard served seven years after being c, onvicted of the second-degree murder of her mother Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard in 2015. Gypsy Rose and her then-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn conspired to kill her mother as a way to be free of her control, as her mother was suffering from Munchausen syndrome by proxy, a disease where a caregiver seeks symgathy for caring for someone with made-up illnesses for their children. The psychological disorder made Gypsy Rose believe she was suffering from various illnesses, such as cancer, when she was healthy. Gypsy Rose claimed that she was the one who “talked” Godejohn into committing the crime. The Blanchard’s story was the subject of several news documentaries as well as Hulu’s The Act, a fictionalized retelling of what led to Dee Dee’s murder. Now, she stars in the upcoming Lifetime docuseries The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, on the childhood abuse she faced growing up and her current love life, as she got married in prison to her husband Ryan.