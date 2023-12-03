George Santos: The Movie Is Coming

Goodbye Washington, hello Hollywood! Photo: Mandel NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

If George Santos were to claim that they were making a movie about him, you’d have to take it with a grain of salt. But according to Deadline, that’s exactly what’s happening. HBO Films has reportedly optioned the rights to The Fabulist: The Lying, Hustling, Grifting, Stealing, and Very American Legend of George Santos by Mark Chiusano, and are now developing the book into a film from Frank Rich. Rich is no stranger to Washington buffoonery, having executive produced both Veep and Succession. The film is set to be written by Mike Makowsky, who also wrote HBO’s Bad Education, giving him key experience writing about criminals on Long Island. In fact, Bad Eduction, which starred Hugh Jackman and was about the true story of the largest public school embezzlement in American history, took place in Roslyn, NY — which is located in Santos’s district. Hasn’t New York’s 3rd been through enough? Now it’s only a matter of time until Santos uses an alias to sneak into HBO headquarters to audition for the role of himself.