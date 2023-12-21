Isabelle Huppert Aime Bushwick

Merci. Photo: Corbis via Getty Images

Keep an eye out next time you’re at Basement, and this time not for *** ****. No, this eye is reserved for Oscar-nominated French actress Isabelle Huppert. Huppert recently revealed to Vogue that, of all the places in New York, the one she loves is Bushwick. “I love Bushwick,” she said. “Why?” is a great follow-up question, and it turns out the answer is … the gentrification? “As we say, it’s one of those gentrified places,” she said. “It’s always interesting to see the part of town like this changing but still different from the rest of the city. And that’s why you like it. Yes, I like it very much.” Specifically, the actress loves the Persian restaurant, which makes sense because she famously has better things to do than plot diabolical Christmas dinners. “It’s a Persian restaurant in Bushwick. I can even give you the address. It’s 25 Bogart Street. I remember because [Humphrey] Bogart … You don’t find a street like this. The atmosphere is very nice. It’s not noisy. There’s no music. I hate music in restaurants. And the food is just great.” We hope this restaurant, Eyval, is ready to be crowded in by Actress Gays, because to them, Isabelle Huppert saying she likes a restaurant in Brooklyn is akin to a national holiday.