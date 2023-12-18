Jack Black Wants More Peaches, Peaches, Peaches, Peaches, Peaches

Photo: Getty Images

Jack Black is more than ready to reprise his role as Bowser in a Super Mario Bros. sequel. Like, the movie made over a billion dollars, and we got a banger out of it? Of course, he’d be down to do it again. But it’s not just up to Mr. Black; we have to wait for Universal Studios to make a decision soon. On the Variety Awards Circuit Podcast, Black explained that he hasn’t heard much news about a sequel film, but he has some ideas. “It has been radio silence,” Black shared. “The only chatter has been coming from me, and I don’t even know if I’m allowed to chatter. I’ve been chomping at the bit to get back to business… I think it should be a full musical, like what Todd Phillips is supposedly doing with Joker 2.” He also suggests a title for the sequel: Bowser’s Revenge. Just give the man a writing credit already!