Are the Tides at DC Turning on Jason Momoa’s Aquaman?

Photo: Warner Bros.

Has DC decided that Aquaman is washed up? Jason Momoa recently addressed reports that Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom might mark his last time picking up a trident as the King of Atlantis . In an interview with ET Online, Momoa said that while he doesn’t necessarily want the movie to end his journey with the character, he doesn’t think it’s “really, like, a choice.” After all, the actor acknowledged that James Gunn and Peter Safran want to “start their own new thing up” with the DC Universe. “The truth of it is, I mean, if the audience loves it, then there’s a possibility,” Momoa reflected. “But right now, I’m like … it’s not looking too good.” Still, he noted that he “definitely” considers Warner and DC to be his home, and would love to a part of their world if there’s a place for him … which to be fair, we wouldn’t expect him to say anything else while literally on a press tour for an Aquaman movie. Still, Momoa certainly seems to be trying to prove his love for the role, even recently telling Stephen Colbert that he wrote a 50-page treatment for Lost Kingdom. Maybe Momoa just needs to start writing another pitch for another movie? If it still doesn’t work out, he could always start an ex-DCU support group with The Rock and Henry Cavill.