Jeremy Allen White Hasn’t Seen High School Musical

Jeremy Allen White has been sticking to the status quo. He tells Variety that he’s never seen the High School Musical movies, despite co-starring in The Iron Claw with Mr. Musical himself, Zac Efron. Excuse me, Jeremy. You were in high school when these movies came out! Do you mean to tell us that since 2006, you have never once bopped to the top? At no point did someone tell you to watch a fun li’l video and show you Zac Efron dancing his heart out on a golf course. Surprisingly, a movie about a son whose father is trying to force his dream onto his kid didn’t make the study guide for Iron Claw, but alas. There is a tiny little hope that I am holding on to way too closely that White will watch the movies at some point and be forever moved. “Sorry, Zac. I will watch them. I will,” he explains on the Variety podcast. “Only if Zac holds my hand throughout. That’s how we’ll get it done.” New Year’s Eve would be the perfect time for a first viewing. Maybe at a karaoke bar?