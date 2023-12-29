Pour One Out for Jersey Shore’s Karma Nightclub

Photo: Santiago Felipe/Getty Images for MTV

They paved gorilla central and put up a parking lot. Or rather, they’re going to be putting up townhomes. Karma, the former haunt of the Jersey Shore cast in Seaside Heights, was demolished December 27. Reality heads will remember the nitery as where Jenni “JWoww” Farley went number one behind the bar and where Deena Cortese was 86’d for flashing. It was a true Truffoni’s, in I Think You Should Leave parlance, a place where you used to be a real piece of shit. But people can change, and times change too. Karma shut down in 2018, per the Asbury Park Press. Merge was demolished the same year, and the Bamboo Bar followed in 2021. Karma’s building was the last grande dame standing.

Jersey Shore cast members mourned the loss of their fallen stomping ground on social media. Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino replied to a tweet of the building’s demolition with a gif of his own face. Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi posted a TikTok full of big feelings. Polizzi told Page Six back in 2020 that the group had considered buying the building together and bringing Karma back to life. “We literally were just talking about this in group chat,” she said. “We’re like, we should all go in and buy Karma! But then again, it would be such a disaster.”

We got a Situation pic.twitter.com/nbwQGcxMfi — Mike The Situation ☝🏻 (@ItsTheSituation) December 28, 2023

@snooki My hoop earrings are still in the bathroom. I MET BERNARD THERE! How do you think i feel?! ♬ How are you Im ok - thatjasmina555