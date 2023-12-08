Disturbing Text Messages Unsealed in Jonathan Majors Trial

Photo: MEGA/GC Images

Disturbing texts between Jonathan Majors and his ex, Grace Jabbari, have been unsealed as evidence in his domestic-violence trial. According to copies of the messages from a court filing reviewed by People, Majors encouraged Jabbari not to get medical treatment for a physical injury he seemingly caused … six months before the alleged assault at the center of the trial. “I fear you have no perspective of what could happen if you go to the hospital,” he texted her in September 2022. “They will ask you questions, and as I don’t think you actually protect us, it could lead to an investigation even if you do lie, and they suspect something.” Jabbari responded that if she went to the doctor, she would say she had bumped her head. She said she would wait another day, but noted that she couldn’t sleep and needed stronger pain killers. “That’s all: why would I tell them what really happened when it’s clear I want to be with you?” she asked.

Majors threatened suicide in the conversation, texting, “I need love too. Or maybe I’m such a monster and horrible man, I don’t deserve it. And I should just kill myself. In this way, my existence is miserable, I want to die.” Jabbari said she wouldn’t see a doctor if he didn’t feel safe or trust her, reiterating, “I promise you I would never mention you but understand your fear.” Per The Cut, Majors also pointed out that she had not hugged him that morning. After again degrading himself as a “monster” who was “not capable of love,” he declared that he was no longer just contemplating suicide: “I’m killing myself soon.” Jabbari told him he couldn’t say that; she would have to tell someone. She also apologized for not hugging him.

These September 2022 texts were previously deemed inadmissible as evidence. Majors is on trial because of a separate incident — the alleged assault of Jabbari in a taxi in March 2023. (He has denied this, claiming that she actually assaulted him.) But during cross-examination, Majors’s legal team pressed Jabbari over why she told emergency personnel that she didn’t remember how she was injured in the March incident. A judge ruled that this opened the door for the September 2022 text messages to be shared, on the grounds that they might provide background information or explanation. The texts were displayed to the jury on Friday, with Jabbari reading some of the messages into the record. She began crying and was unable to continue, so Assistant District Attorney Kelli Galaway finished for her. TMZ reports that Majors had his head down while the texts were read, but glanced at the jury afterward.

