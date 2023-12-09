Julia Roberts Has a Specific Rom-Com Sequel in Mind

Photo: Charles Sykes/Bravo/Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Im

Julia Roberts has a 90s rom-com on-screen reunion in mind for one of her classics. On Watch What Happens Live, Roberts shared that of all of her films, she’d love to see a My Best Friend’s Wedding sequel. “There’s so many people in it, and to see what they’re doing, like how Kimmy and Michael’s marriage is going,” she explained before revealing who she thought her love interest Michael (Dermot Mulroney) should’ve married, it would be a sequel after all. “Jules, but he married Kimmy.” Mulroney told Vulture years ago that he’s very down for a sequel. We just need to get Cameron Diaz and Rupert Everett on board; they already had a mini-reunion in 2019, so who’s to say they wouldn’t be down for a full motion picture? Now that all the strikes are over, why don’t we just call Hollywood up?

Julia Roberts discusses which of her iconic films deserves a potential sequel. #WWHL pic.twitter.com/lQwczB4jmy — Watch What Happens Live! (@BravoWWHL) December 8, 2023