Julianna Margulies Now ‘Sincerely Apologetic’ for Racist Podcast Remarks

Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Julianna Margulies is tiptoeing back the racist, anti-LGBTQ+, and anti-Islam comments she made on a recent podcast. During a November 20 conversation about the violence in the Gaza Strip on The Back Room With Andy Ostroy, the Good Wife and Morning Show actress claimed the Black community had “been brainwashed to hate Jews.” She also criticized queer and trans people who are pro-Palestine, saying they were supporting “terrorists” who want to kill LGBTQ+ people. Margulies, who is straight, invoked her lesbian Morning Show character on the podcast. In a statement to Deadline on December 1, Margulies said she was “horrified” by how her comments were received. “I want to be 100% clear: Racism, homophobia, sexism, or any prejudice against anyone’s personal beliefs or identity are abhorrent to me, full stop,” she stated. “Throughout my career I have worked tirelessly to combat hate of all kind, end antisemitism, speak out against terrorist groups like Hamas, and forge a united front against discrimination. I did not intend for my words to sow further division, for which I am sincerely apologetic.” While the episode was published on November 20, her comments did not go viral until November 30. Host Andy Ostroy, the widower of Waitress film director Adrienne Shelly, has not responded to the criticism of Margulies.