Julianne Moore Hates Mashed Potatoes: “It’s Just Mush”

If you dare present Julianne Moore a plate of mashed potatoes, there’ll be hell to pay. During a panel with the cast of May December at the 92nd Street Y, host Josh Horowitz asked Moore, Natalie Portman, and Charles Melton what food always makes them confused as to why people like it. “Mashed potatoes. Why do people like mashed potatoes? It’s just mush. It’s just mush!” Moore was quick to reply. “People love it, they love them, it’s just mashed mush.” When pressed as to whether the consistency was the main issue, she replied, “All of it.”

But this isn’t the first time Moore has been vocal about her disdain for the Thanksgiving staple. In a 2017 WIRED Autocomplete Interview she did with Matt Damon, the topic also came up. When asked, “What does Julianne Moore eat?” she made a point to also clarify what she doesn’t eat. “Julianne Moore does not like mashed potatoes. That’s Julianne Moore’s least favorite thing,” she said, referring to herself in the third person much like her fellow iconic redhead, Elmo.

As for Moore’s cast mates, Portman said that she has a problem with fruit in salad. Fruit salad itself is okay, she clarified, so The Wiggles can take a sigh of relief. “I don’t want a savory salad with fruit in it…bothers me.” As for Melton, he’s not a fan of bleu cheese or oatmeal. This year’s Oscar luncheon should take note. Luckily for Gracie, hot dogs seem to be fair game.