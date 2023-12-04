The Little One Just Found Out She’s the Little One

Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Most of Boygenius has seen their fandom’s inside jokes, but some have fallen through the cracks until now for one member. Over the weekend, Julien Baker found out that she’s been given the moniker “The Little One.” The news was broken in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, when the reporter asked Baker if she knew fans had given her a new nickname. “I don’t think she knows about that,” laughed Lucy Dacus, who’s previously called her the nickname online unbeknownst to Baker. Baker pondered on the realization before giving a big reaction. “The little one?! Oh my god, y’all! They have turned against me, the people!” she playfully screamed. However, Phoebe Bridgers quickly jumped in defense of Baker before it got all “uwu smol”, if you will, “If [Lucy and I] need to be protected, Julien is the one who will fully knife someone to protect us.” Once the news had settled, Baker did clarify that what she doesn’t make up for in height, she does in charisma. After all, Baker’s also tall in Dacus’s heart, and that’s what truly matters.