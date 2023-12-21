Jason Oppenheim Is Trying to Sell Kanye’s Malibu Nightmare

Kanye West and Jason Oppenheim. Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos: Getty

Selling Sunset just got in bed with a former Keeping Up With the Kardashians cast member for a new crossover episode real-estate opportunity — selling Kanye West’s half-finished Malibu home, per The Wall Street Journal. The reality-show Realtor Jason Oppenheim listed West’s four-bedroom, five-bathroom empty concrete hulk for $53 million. A large figure considering the property lacks architectural finishes, an HVAC system, electricity, doors, windows, and plumbing. That’s not to say it is without its merits. West’s Malibu Dreamhouse was designed by Pritzker Prize–winning architect Tadao Ando, a Japanese minimalist known for smooth concrete structures that delicately frame light and space. Financier Richard Sachs built the home in 2013 and sold it for $75 million in 2020.

Bought by West in 2021 for $57.25 million, the property will take a huge cash infusion on top of its hefty price tag to even be habitable. “It will take several million dollars for the house to be finished,” Oppenheim told The Wall Street Journal on December 19. “Much of the architectural integrity and the architectural value of the house exists.” In September, a contractor and live-in caretaker who worked on the property sued West for more than $1 million in unpaid wages and wrongful termination, claiming the rapper forced him to work 16-hour days and sleep on the floor near open insulation. Just a regular day working for Ye.