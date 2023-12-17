Kate McKinnon Comes Home for Christmas in SNL Monologue

Kate McKinnon made her triumphant return to Saturday Night Live this weekend, for her first stint as host after leaving the show in 2022 (“my skin was reacting poorly to the prosthetics”) — and what better time for a homecoming than the holidays? But before McKinnon got into the holiday spirit, she explained that she isn’t used to having to do a monologue as herself. “I usually play the role of ‘freak next to hot person,’” she said, before showing several photos of herself in character next to a plethora of hosts. She also caught us up on what she’s been up to since leaving the show, including “injecting my cat with subcutaneous renal support fluids” and, of course, starring as Weird Barbie in Barbie. “I walked in on the first day, and they were like, ‘Oh my god, you look perfect.’ And I was like, ‘These are my clothes.’” And since no SNL Christmas episode is complete without a song, out rolled a tiny piano for McKinnon to sing “I’ll Be Home for Christmas.” And if one blast from the past wasn’t enough, out came fellow legends Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig to finish out the song.

