Kayne West Apologizes to Jewish Community on Instagram

Photo: Photo by MEGA/GC Images

Kanye West posted an apology to the Jewish community on Instagram on December 26. In Hebrew, no less. Unfortunately (according to the translation done by Deadline), it was one of those “I’m sorry you feel bad” apologies, not an “I’m sorry I did wrong” number. “I sincerely apologize to the Jewish community for any ‘unintended outburst’ caused by my words or actions,’” Ye wrote. “It was not my intention to hurt or demean, and I deeply regret any pain I may have caused.”

The pain Ye may have caused started in 2022, when West made a series of anti-Black and antisemitic comments across multiple social media platforms and in interviews. He praised Hitler and the Nazis, wore a “White Lives Matter” shirt to Paris Fashion Week, and tweeted that he was going “death con 3” on Jewish people. “I can say antisemitic shit, and Adidas can’t drop me,” Ye said on the Drink Champs Podcast October 16 — around a week before Adidias dropped him for saying antisemitic shit. “I am committed to begin with myself and to learn from this experience in order to ensure greater sensitivity and understanding in the future,” West continued on IG. “Your forgiveness is important to me, and I am committed to repair and to advancing unity.”