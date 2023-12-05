Kelsey Grammer Still Supports Trump Even on a Press Tour

Kelsey Grammer in the Frasier reboot. Photo: Chris Haston/Paramount+

Kelsey Grammer is unapologetic about his political beliefs, much to his network’s dismay. During an interview to talk about the Frasier reboot, BBC reporter Justin Webb asked Grammer if he was still a Trump supporter and he replied, “I am and I’ll let that be the end of it.” However, Webb claims that his interview with the Frasier star was cut short after he asked him about his politics. “I have to say, actually, Kelsey Grammer himself was perfectly happy to go on talking about it,” said Webb on air, around the 2:28:00 mark. “The Paramount+ PR people, less happy that he talked about it… They decided we’d had plenty of time for our interview. But I should stress that he was perfectly happy to talk about why he supports Donald Trump and still does in the coming election.” Vulture has reached out to Paramount+ for comment. If Grammer wants to keep talking about politics, there’s probably a podcast he can jump on.