Kesha Reportedly Breaks Free From Dr. Luke’s Record Label

Animals, we can celebrate! According to Variety, Kesha has left Dr. Luke’s record label, Kemosabe, and her management at Vector Management. She completed her album obligations at the label earlier this year with the release of Gag Order, her final album with them. Vulture has reached out to Kesha’s team for comment. However, Kesha may have indirectly responded to the news by tweeting, “Coming back home to me,” with a photo of herself looking as peaceful as a newborn baby (her mother also posted a heart shortly after.) She and Dr. Luke reached a settlement in June on their formerly ongoing lawsuit where Kesha accused Dr. Luke of drugging and sexually assaulting her, with Dr. Luke responding with a defamation suit. She wrapped up her Only Love tour in late November, writing, “What. A. Fking. Tour. I love you. thank you animals.”