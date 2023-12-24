Kevin Spacey Ruins Christmas Again

Isn’t Christmas supposed to be a time for peace on earth and good will toward men? Well, despite that, Kevin Spacey decided to once again upload a bizarre video in character as Frank Underwood. What has since become everybody’s least favorite holiday tradition began in 2018, when Spacey released the first in this string of unsettling videos as his House of Cards character. There was a brief respite the past two years, but unfortunately not only has the tradition returned, but to make things worse he’s brought along Tucker Carlson this time. Carlson, who also got fired from his job, interviewed the fictional character with a giddy fervor, pretending that Underwood was a real person potentially running for president? “Here we are Tucker, bigger than ever,” Spacey tells him, on a YouTube channel with only 125,000 subscribers. In the embarrassing conversation, Spacey’s Underwood said more people are killed by online trolls than guns, ranted against people identifying as rabbits (whilst he was identifying as a fake president), and said that he put Netflix on the map — sounding a lot like the Real Housewives who claim they’re to thank for their entire franchise. When asked what role he sees himself playing, Spacey said, “I will play whatever role the public wants me to play.” Promise? Because we want you to go away.

