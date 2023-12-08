Kodak Black Has Reportedly Bonded Out of Jail

Photo: Prince Williams/WireImage

Kodak Black bonded out of a Florida jail on Thursday evening after being arrested for possession of cocaine, according to NBC Miami. The rapper (real name Bill Kapri) was reportedly also charged with tampering or fabricating physical evidence and improperly parking or stopping a vehicle. Per a probable cause affidavit obtained by the Miami Herald, a police officer found the rapper asleep in a parked Bentley SUV that was blocking part of the road. The police report notes that the officer smelled marijuana and alcohol. According to the officer, Black was asked if there was anything illegal inside in the vehicle, and replied that there was just weed. However, the officer allegedly saw white powder falling from Black, and noticed that the rapper’s mouth was full of white powder. Police said that a white substance on the ground tested positive for cocaine, though Black told the officer it was Percocet. The affidavit noted that a baggie with “a small amount” of the substance was also found on the rapper, who was ultimately arrested at around 3 a.m. WPLG Local 10 reported that Black posted a $5,000 bond to get out of the Broward County jail.

If you’re getting déjà vu, this isn’t Black’s first time in the facility. He was previouuly taken to Broward after he was arrested on drug possession and trafficking charges last year. Police said they pulled him over in Fort Lauderdale and found 31 oxycodone tablets. He was released on a $250,000 bond, and that case is still ongoing.