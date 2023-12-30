Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Of all of the random celebrity pairings of the year, this might be the most unexpected one. Forget Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner has coupled up with … one of those match-and-merge mobile apps? “I’m not really a gamer, but remember this name: Travel Town,” Jenner says in a recent ad that’s been popping up across social media. “When they asked me to partner with them, I had my doubts, but now I’m hooked.” She then holds a phone up to the camera as she demonstrates herself building a “beautiful town,” which she unconvincingly declares is “cuuuuute.” The internet’s reaction so far has been a mix of curiosity about Travel Town’s budget and surprise that CEO of Kylie Cosmetics felt the need to do this type of promo. “Are the Kardashians cash-poor?” a Redditor asked after seeing the ad. “rent is DUE 😭😭😭,” another person said in viral tweet on X. Hey, maybe Jenner genuinely likes the game! But it seems like she might have to drop some screen-time stats before the internet is konvinced that this isn’t just a kash grab.