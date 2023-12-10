Sandra Hüller Wins Twice at LA Film Critics Awards

Photo: Araya Doheny/Getty Images

It was double trouble for Sandra Hüller Sunday night at the LA Film Critics Awards. She won the award for Leading Performances for her work in both Anatomy of a Fall and The Zone of Interest, alongside Emma Stone for Poor Things. The Zone of Interest won big the whole night, nabbing with Best Picture, Best Director, Leading Performances, and Best Music/Score. Anatomy of a Fall also came away with Best Editing and Best Foreign Language Film. Da’Vine Joy Randolph and Rachel McAdams won Best Supporting Performances for (respectively) The Holdovers and Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret. And that alleged pink paint shortage was worth it, since Barbie won Best Production Design. Below is a full list of winners.

Best Picture: The Zone of Interest

Best Director: Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest

Leading Performances: Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall and The Zone of Interest; Emma Stone, Poor Things

Supporting Performances: Rachel McAdams, Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.; Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Best Screenplay: Andrew Haigh, All of Us Strangers

Best Cinematography: Robbie Ryan, Poor Things

Best Editing: Laurent Sénéchal, Anatomy of a Fall

Best Production Design: Sarah Greenwood, Barbie

Best Music/Score: Mica Levi, The Zone of Interest

Best Foreign Language Film: Anatomy of a Fall

Best Documentary/Nonfiction Film: Menus-Plaisirs – Les Troisgros

Best Animation: The Boy and the Heron

New Generation: Celine Song, Past Lives