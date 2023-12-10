Sandra Hüller Wins Twice at LA Film Critics Awards

It was double trouble for Sandra Hüller Sunday night at the LA Film Critics Awards. She won the award for Leading Performances for her work in both Anatomy of a Fall and The Zone of Interest, alongside Emma Stone for Poor Things. The Zone of Interest won big the whole night, nabbing with Best Picture, Best Director, Leading Performances, and Best Music/Score. Anatomy of a Fall also came away with Best Editing and Best Foreign Language Film. Da’Vine Joy Randolph and Rachel McAdams won Best Supporting Performances for (respectively) The Holdovers and Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret. And that alleged pink paint shortage was worth it, since Barbie won Best Production Design. Below is a full list of winners.
Best Picture: The Zone of Interest
Best Director: Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest
Leading Performances: Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall and The Zone of Interest; Emma Stone, Poor Things
Supporting Performances: Rachel McAdams, Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.; Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Best Screenplay: Andrew Haigh, All of Us Strangers
Best Cinematography: Robbie Ryan, Poor Things
Best Editing: Laurent Sénéchal, Anatomy of a Fall
Best Production Design: Sarah Greenwood, Barbie
Best Music/Score: Mica Levi, The Zone of Interest
Best Foreign Language Film: Anatomy of a Fall
Best Documentary/Nonfiction Film: Menus-Plaisirs – Les Troisgros
Best Animation: The Boy and the Heron
New Generation: Celine Song, Past Lives