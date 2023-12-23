Laura Lynch, Founding Member of The Chicks, Dies in Car Accident

Laura Lynch, founding member of The Chicks, has reportedly died in a car accident Friday night, reports NBC News. Texas Department of Public Safety explained that a car was attempting to pass another vehicle on the highway in El Paso when it struck Lynch’s car in a head-on collision. In a statement on Instagram, the band remembered their time with Lynch, writing, “We are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of Laura Lynch, a founding member of The Chicks. We hold a special place in our hearts for the time we spent playing music, laughing and traveling together.” The band first got together in 1989 with Lynch on lead vocals and upright bass. She recorded three albums with the band before being replaced by Natalie Maines.