Letterboxd Adding Local Showtimes to App

Photo: AMC Theaters/YouTube

They did it. They really did it. Those maniacs at Letterboxd finally took Dylan Gelula’s suggestion and added local showtimes to the app. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Letterboxd is working with aggregator Assembly to add showtimes for movies onto the app. The feature is currently available for patron members, and will roll out to everybody on Christmas Eve.

“Showtimes have long been on our radar as something we’d like to offer to our members—another way of making Letterboxd the one place they come when selecting what to watch next. We de-prioritized the feature somewhat over Covid, as seeing films in theaters was not top of mind!” Letterboxd co-founder Matthew Buchanan told THR. “Now that audiences are returning to cinemas, it felt like the right time to add this capability.” But at TIFF this year, Dream Scenario’s Dylan Gelula suggested this very functionality to the Letterboxd red carpet reporter. So what is the truth? And why are people on TikTok so mad that Emma Stone put The Cook, The Thief, His Wife, and Her Lover in her Top 4? Either way, hot movies are in your area, and they want to connect now.