Lupita Nyong’o and Joshua Jackson Hold Hands, Hard Launch

Just the other day, Lupita Nyong’o and Joshua Jackson took an innocuous trip to Erewhon together — or what would’ve been, anyway, if the pair hadn’t reportedly entered the store separately, a classic nothing-to-see-here move. Something must’ve clicked since those smoothies, though, with Nyong’o and Jackson now deciding to hold hands in public, effectively confirming their relationship. The next day, TMZ spotted the couple on a relaxed walk in Joshua Tree on December 5, where they “chatted, smiled, and seemingly enjoyed each other’s company.” (“Page Six” called it a “hand-holding date,” which definitely sounds like something adults do.)

Nyong’o and Jackson have been spending time together since at least mid-October, when the Oscar winner and Dawson’s Creek star went to a Janelle Monáe concert with some friends. Jackson was newly single at that point, days after his actor wife, Jodie Turner-Smith, filed for divorce. And while TMZ reported there was “nothing romantic” about that hang, Nyong’o felt so compelled to announce her breakup with sports commentator Selema Masekela the day after. (“I find myself in a season of heartbreak because of a love suddenly and devastatingly extinguished by deception,” she wrote at the time.) Now, they’re onto something new — but still not quite serious enough for Nyong’o to bring Jackson to The Color Purple’s red carpet.