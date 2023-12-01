Macaulay Culkin Tears Up Thanking Brenda Song at the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Macaulay Culkin, Brenda Song, and their oldest son Dakota. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Compared to celebs who are happy to lock feet in public and personalize song lyrics on stage, Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song are definitely one of Hollywood’s more low-key couples. But when Culkin accepted a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday, he took a moment to shout out his fiancée. “I’d like to thank Brenda. You’re absolutely everything,” he said in his speech. “You’re my champion, you’re the only person happier for me today than I am.” Visibly emotional, Culkin added that Song is the best person he’s ever known. “You’ve given me, just, all my purpose, you’ve given me family,” he said. Perhaps because he saw the tears in Song’s eyes, he pivoted to a joke: “And after the birth of our two boys, you’ve become one of my three favorite people. You’re somewhere in there.”

The former child actors never officially announced their engagement, which was first reported in January 2022. They also didn’t tell us when their second child was born earlier this year — it was Culkin’s brother, Kieran, who actually confirmed the news in March. Aside from mentions in interviews and the occasional Instagram birthday post, they seem to keep their suite life as a couple limited to when they’re home alone (sorry, we had to). Culkin’s Walk of Fame ceremony actually marked their children’s first public appearance. Song held their younger son Carson as Culkin leaned down to give him a kiss, and 2-year-old Dakota later posed on the carpet for pictures with his parents. We’ll leave you with Culkin’s final words from his speech: “Merry Christmas, ya filthy animals.”