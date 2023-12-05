Margot Robbie Needs More Peaky Blinders to Fill the Void Left by Peaky Blinders

Margot Robbie saw an opportunity to fangirl over Peaky Blinders and took it. She linked up with the show’s star, Cillian Murphy, for a Variety “Actors on Actors” session on December 5, where they were probably supposed to talk about their respective roles in Barbenheimer but ended up discussing the show she’s obsessed with. Murphy plays the lead Tommy Shelby, a crime boss based in Birmingham, England, at the end of World War I. “In my opinion, there are two kinds of people in this world,” Robbie tells Murphy, “There are the people who are obsessed with Peaky Blinders and the people who haven’t seen Peaky Blinders. I obviously sit in the first category. So, can we please talk about Tommy fucking Shelby for just one minute?” In the gushing session, we learn that Robbie cherishes the song that plays at the end of the last season, “All the Tired Horses,” by Lisa O’Neill. “I love that song so much, it’s on my cry playlist if I need to cry on set,” Robbie says.

More importantly, though, Robbie begs Murphy to make a spinoff movie of the show that ran from 2013–2022. “I’m totally open to the idea,” he answers, echoing series creator Steven Knight, who teased a new permutation of the show in 2021. “I also do think it was a perfect six seasons. It’s sometimes hard to move into the film format, and I kind of do like the ambiguity of the ending, but I’m always open to great scripts.” That’s just what she wanted to hear.