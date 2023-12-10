Mariah Carey, Ariana Grande, and Jennifer Hudson Reunite for ‘Oh Santa!’

Thank god Ariana Grande was able to take the night off from seeing Spamalot. Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage for MC

Mariah Carey delivered an early Christmas present for her audience at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, December 9. During the New York stop of her “Merry Christmas One and All!” tour, Carey welcomed Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson to the stage to perform “Oh Santa!” The song was originally released in 2010 as a part of Carey’s second Christmas album, Merry Christmas II You. Ten years later, Grande and Hudson joined the Queen of Christmas for a new version of the hit as a part of her 2020 Apple TV+ holiday special. The collaboration between the three vocal powerhouses famously featured Carey and Grande harmonizing whistle notes, a feat they recreated live at MSG — and surely the dogs of Midtown will never recover. We can only imagine how Brenda Lee’s going to try to top this.