Supernatural’s Mark Sheppard Recovering From ‘Six Massive Heart Attacks’

Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Actor Mark Sheppard, who has appeared in basically every genre TV show since Firefly, is recovering in the hospital after suffering “six massive heart attacks,” in his words. Sheppard posted on Instagram giving friends and fans an update on his health. “You’re not going to believe this!” he wrote. “Was on my way to an appointment yesterday when I collapsed in my kitchen. Six massive heart attacks later, and being brought back from dead 4 times I apparently had a 100% blockage in my LAD. The Widowmaker.” Sheppard thanked his wife, the LA Fire Department, and hospital staff for their quick work. “My chances of survival were virtually nil,” he wrote. “I feel great. Humbled once more. Home tomorrow!” Sheppard’s comments were full of former co-stars wishing him well — including Misha Collins, Kim Rhodes, and Felicia Day from Supernatural, Doctor Who’s John Barrowman, and Doom Patrol’s Matt Bowman.