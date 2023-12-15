Mayim Bialik Won’t Be Reading Any More (Syndicated) Jeopardy! Clues

Photo: Tyler Golden/ABC via Getty Images)

Can we have “abruptly-announced news,” for $1000, please? “Sony has informed me that I will no longer be hosting the syndicated version of Jeopardy!,” Mayim Bialik said in a social media statement on Friday. “I am incredibly honored to have been nominated for a primetime Emmy for hosting this year and I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to have been a part of the Jeopardy! family. For all of you who have supported me through this incredible journey and to the fans, contestants, writers, staff and crew of America’s Favorite Quiz Show, thank you.”

In a statement to Vulture, Jeopardy! said that the next season of the syndicated show will have one host “to maintain continuity for our viewers.” Who is … Ken Jennings? That’s correct! According to Jeopardy!, Jennings will be handling the hosting duties. So, does that mean we’ve already seen Bialik’s final Jeopardy? Not necessarily. “We are truly grateful for all of Mayim’s contributions to Jeopardy!, and we hope to continue to work with her on primetime specials,” the show’s statement said. (Tournaments and primetime specials aren’t syndicated.)

Bialik’s appointment as host was criticized by some fans who questioned her credibility due to controversial past comments regarding pseudoscience and Harvey Weinstein’s victims. Still, she went on to share Jeopardy! hosting duties with Jennings for two years. In May 2023, Jennings temporarily took over because Bialik refused to continue taping out of solidarity with the then-ongoing writers’ strike.