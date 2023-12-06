awards szn

The National Board of Review Loves Scorsese, The Holdovers

We are in the early throes of awards season, with new nominations and honors being announced seemingly every day — bolstering some Oscar chances and crushing the dreams of others. If you have a horse in this race, we’re about halfway through the first lap of the derby, and the front-runners are starting to show themselves. Today, it’s the National Board of Review Awards, and Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon and Alexander Payne’s The Holdovers were the big winners. Paul Giamatti fans remain, as always, up. On December 5, it was the Independent Spirit Awards nominations, which gave love to May December, Past Lives, and American Fiction. The NBR is also honoring Bradley Cooper with the NBR Icon Award, and gave its inaugural Stunt Artistry Award to the team on John Wick 4. The NBR Awards Gala will be held on January 11 in NYC. Below, find the full list of NBR honorees.

Best Film
Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Director
Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Actor
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers 

Best Actress
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon 

Best Supporting Actor
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things 

Best Supporting Actress
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers 

NBR Icon Award
Bradley Cooper

Best Original Screenplay
David Hemingson, The Holdovers 

Best Adapted Screenplay
Tony McNamara, Poor Things 

Breakthrough Performance
Teyana Taylor, A Thousand and One

Best Directorial Debut
Celine Song, Past Lives 

Best Animated Feature
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best International Film
Anatomy of a Fall

Best Documentary
Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie

Best Ensemble
The Iron Claw 

Outstanding Achievement in Stunt Artistry
Director Chad Stahelski and Stunt Coordinators Stephen Dunlevy & Scott Rogers, John Wick: Chapter 4

Outstanding Achievement in Cinematography
Rodrigo Prieto, Barbie & Killers of the Flower Moon

Top Films (in alphabetical order)
Barbie 
The Boy and the Heron 
Ferrari 
The Holdovers 
The Iron Claw 
Maestro 
Oppenheimer 
Past Lives 
Poor Things

Top 5 International Films (in alphabetical order)
La Chimera
Fallen Leaves
The Teachers’ Lounge
Tótem
The Zone of Interest

Top 5 Documentaries (in alphabetical order)
20 Days in Mariupol
32 Sounds 
The Eternal Memory
The Pigeon Tunnel
A Still Small Voice

Top 10 Independent Films (in alphabetical order)
All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt 
All of Us Strangers 
BlackBerry 
Earth Mama 
Flora and Son 
The Persian Version 
Scrapper 
Showing Up 
Theater Camp 
A Thousand and One

