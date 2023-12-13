Merry Film-mas, You Filthy Animals

Photo: 20th Century Fox/Everett Collection

It’s certainly 25 days of Christmas for Macaulay Culkin. Two weeks ago, the actor accepted a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in part for his achievements defeating fictional bad guys while enduring repeated child abandonment while starring in the classic Yuletide film Home Alone and its sequels. Now, the first entry in the series will be preserved in the National Film Registry. Fine, it’s not necessarily an honor reserved just for Culkin, but, let’s be real, he carried those films on his little 10-year-old back. The Library of Congress honored this year’s class on December 13, naming 25 features. Films selected must be over a decade old and are granted entry into the National Registry for their cultural, historic, or aesthetic significance to preserve film heritage in the United States. The picks include the tender romantic drama Love & Basketball (2000); Madonna’s debut film, Desperately Seeking Susan (1985); and the Steve McQueen–directed biographical picture 12 Years a Slave. Check out the full list, below.

A Movie Trip Through Filmland (1921)

Dinner at Eight (1933)

Bohulano Family Film Collection (1950s–1970s)

Helen Keller: In Her Story (1954)

Lady and the Tramp (1955)

Edge of the City (1957)

We’re Alive (1974)

Cruisin’ J-Town (1975)

¡Alambrista! (1977)

Passing Through (1977)

Fame (1980)

Desperately Seeking Susan (1985)

The Lighted Field (1987)

Matewan (1987)

Home Alone (1990)

Queen of Diamonds (1991)

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991)

The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

The Wedding Banquet (1993)

Maya Lin: A Strong Clear Vision (1994)

Apollo 13 (1995)

Bamboozled (2000)

Love & Basketball (2000)

12 Years a Slave (2013)

20 Feet From Stardom (2013)