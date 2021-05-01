This Month’s Highlight
Showing Up
From First Cow director Kelly Reichardt, Showing Up is a spiky little movie that Vulture critic Allison Willmore says is “one of Reichardt’s best.” Michelle Williams and Hong Chau are both artists and frenemies quietly butting heads over the appreciation of each others art. (Streaming December 7.)
Full List of What’s New on Paramount+ — December 2023
Noteworthy selections in bold.
Available December 1
The World According to Football, premiere
SpongeBob Twas the Night Before SpongeMas, special
10 Cloverfield Lane
12 Dates of Christmas
40 Days and 40 Nights
A Very English Christmas
A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas
A Vineyard Christmas
A Walk on the Moon
Adult World
Airplane II: The Sequel
Airplane!
American Hustle
Angel Heart
Angela’s Ashes
Barbarella
Bend It Like Beckham
Body Cam
Braveheart
Caddyshack
Carriers
Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin’
Christmas by Candlelight
Christmas Casanova
Christmas Cupid
Christmas in Scotland
Cloverfield
Coupled Up for Christmas
Crawl
Critical Condition
Dead Presidents
Deck the Halls
Dirty Dancing
Eat, Love, London
Emma (1996)
Ernest Saves Christmas
Face/Off
Finding Vivian Maier
First Blood
Florence Foster Jenkins
Grindhouse: Death Proof
Grindhouse: Planet Terror
Hondo
How Stella Got Her Groove Back
I’ll Be Home for Christmas
Imagine That
Jack Reacher
Jackass Number Two
Jersey Girl
John Grisham’s The Rainmaker
Joyful Noise
Judas and the Black Messiah
Just Like a Christmas Movie
Lara Croft: Tomb Raider
Machine Gun Preacher
Madea’s Big Happy Family
Megamind
Milk Money
Mimic
Mimic 2
Mimic 3: Sentinel
Mother!
Pretty Baby
Rambo III
Rambo: First Blood Part II
RED
RED 2
Regarding Henry
Rise of the Guardians
Rosemary’s Baby
Rounders
Scrapper
Set It Off
She’s All That
Sirens
Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins
Tales from the Darkside: The Movie
Tangerine
Teaching Mrs. Tingle
That Thing You Do!
The Addams Family (1991)
The Christmas Classic
The Dead Zone
The Face of Love
The Fighting Temptations
The Fugitive
The Hours
The Iron Giant
The Ladies Man
The Prophecy
The Prophecy 3: The Ascent
The Prophecy II
The Prophecy: Forsaken
The Prophecy: Uprising
The Shawshank Redemption
The Shining
The Thing
The To Do List
The Virgin Suicides
The Words
Total Recall
Trainspotting
Trapped in Paradise
Triple 9
Twisted
Up in Smoke
War of the Worlds
What’s Eating Gilbert Grape
Witness
Wuthering Heights
Available December 2
Thriller 40, premiere
Robbie the Reindeer
Available December 4
The Price Is Right at Night Christmas Week
Available December 5
Geddy Lee Asks: Are Bass Players Human Too?, premiere
Available December 6
Digman!, season 1
Deliciousness, season 3
Ryan’s Mystery Playdate, season 4
Available December 7
The Envoys, season 2 premiere
Showing Up
Available December 8
Baby Shark’s Big Movie, premiere
Ghosts UK, season 2
Available December 9
Transformers: The Last Knight
Available December 10
A Grammy Salute to 50 Years of Hip Hop
Available December 11
The Billion Dollar Goal, premiere
Jules
Available December 12
Born in Synanon, premiere
Available December 13
Love & Hip Hop: Miami, season 4
Available December 15
Finestkind, premiere
The National Christmas Tree Lighting
Available December 17
Willie Nelson’s 90th Birthday Celebration Concert Special
Available December 20
Golda
Available December 21
Beau Is Afraid
Available December 22
The 25th Annual a Home for the Holidays
Available December 23
Frosty Returns
Available December 26
No Escape
Available December 27
The 26th Annual Kennedy Center Honors
Available December 31
New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash
