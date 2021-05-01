Each month, several films and TV shows are added to Peacock’s library; we recommend the titles worth watching. For more streaming guides and Peacock, head to Vulture’s What to Stream hub. Showing Up. Photo: A24

This Month’s Highlight

Showing Up

From First Cow director Kelly Reichardt, Showing Up is a spiky little movie that Vulture critic Allison Willmore says is “one of Reichardt’s best.” Michelle Williams and Hong Chau are both artists and frenemies quietly butting heads over the appreciation of each others art. (Streaming December 7.)

Full List of What’s New on Paramount+ — December 2023

Noteworthy selections in bold.

Available December 1

The World According to Football, premiere

SpongeBob Twas the Night Before SpongeMas, special

10 Cloverfield Lane

12 Dates of Christmas

40 Days and 40 Nights

A Very English Christmas

A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas

A Vineyard Christmas

A Walk on the Moon

Adult World

Airplane II: The Sequel

Airplane!

American Hustle

Angel Heart

Angela’s Ashes

Barbarella

Bend It Like Beckham

Body Cam

Braveheart

Caddyshack

Carriers

Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin’

Christmas by Candlelight

Christmas Casanova

Christmas Cupid

Christmas in Scotland

Cloverfield

Coupled Up for Christmas

Crawl

Critical Condition

Dead Presidents

Deck the Halls

Dirty Dancing

Eat, Love, London

Emma (1996)

Ernest Saves Christmas

Face/Off

Finding Vivian Maier

First Blood

Florence Foster Jenkins

Grindhouse: Death Proof

Grindhouse: Planet Terror

Hondo

How Stella Got Her Groove Back

I’ll Be Home for Christmas

Imagine That

Jack Reacher

Jackass Number Two

Jersey Girl

John Grisham’s The Rainmaker

Joyful Noise

Judas and the Black Messiah

Just Like a Christmas Movie

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider

Machine Gun Preacher

Madea’s Big Happy Family

Megamind

Milk Money

Mimic

Mimic 2

Mimic 3: Sentinel

Mother!

Pretty Baby

Rambo III

Rambo: First Blood Part II

RED

RED 2

Regarding Henry

Rise of the Guardians

Rosemary’s Baby

Rounders

Scrapper

Set It Off

She’s All That

Sirens

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins

Tales from the Darkside: The Movie

Tangerine

Teaching Mrs. Tingle

That Thing You Do!

The Addams Family (1991)

The Christmas Classic

The Dead Zone

The Face of Love

The Fighting Temptations

The Fugitive

The Hours

The Iron Giant

The Ladies Man

The Prophecy

The Prophecy 3: The Ascent

The Prophecy II

The Prophecy: Forsaken

The Prophecy: Uprising

The Shawshank Redemption

The Shining

The Thing

The To Do List

The Virgin Suicides

The Words

Total Recall

Trainspotting

Trapped in Paradise

Triple 9

Twisted

Up in Smoke

War of the Worlds

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape

Witness

Wuthering Heights

Available December 2

Thriller 40, premiere

Robbie the Reindeer

Available December 4

The Price Is Right at Night Christmas Week

Available December 5

Geddy Lee Asks: Are Bass Players Human Too?, premiere

Available December 6

Digman!, season 1

Deliciousness, season 3

Ryan’s Mystery Playdate, season 4

Available December 7

The Envoys, season 2 premiere

Showing Up

Available December 8

Baby Shark’s Big Movie, premiere

Ghosts UK, season 2

Available December 9

Transformers: The Last Knight

Available December 10

A Grammy Salute to 50 Years of Hip Hop

Available December 11

The Billion Dollar Goal, premiere

Jules

Available December 12

Born in Synanon, premiere

Available December 13

Love & Hip Hop: Miami, season 4

Available December 15

Finestkind, premiere

The National Christmas Tree Lighting

Available December 17

Willie Nelson’s 90th Birthday Celebration Concert Special

Available December 20

Golda

Available December 21

Beau Is Afraid

Available December 22

The 25th Annual a Home for the Holidays

Available December 23

Frosty Returns

Available December 26

No Escape

Available December 27

The 26th Annual Kennedy Center Honors

Available December 31

New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash