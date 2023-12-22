What to Watch to Ring in 2024

Photo: NurPhoto SRL / Alamy Stock Photo/Alamy Stock Photo

Tired of the usual New Year’s Rockin’ Eve? Do Andy and Anderson drive you to drink? Luckily, there are more viewing options to ring in the New Year. This year, the usual specials and newcomers are joined by an NFL game (if you’re into that) and a Fox News broadcast (if you’re into that …). The 2024 festivities actually start a few days earlier, when Peacock releases its 2023 Back That Year Up With Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson on December 26, but this guide is going to focus strictly on the December 31 stuff. Whatever energy you want to bring into 2024 — celebratory, competitive, chill, or even chaotic — we’ve got a show for you.

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve

Watch: ABC at 8 p.m.

Hosts: Ryan Seacrest with co-hosts Rita Ora, Jeannie Mai, and Dayanara Torres

Performers: Aqua, Bebe Rexha, Coco Jones, Doechii, Ellie Goulding, Green Day, Ivy Queen, Janelle Monáe, Jelly Roll, Jessie Murph, Loud Luxury, Ludacris, Megan Thee Stallion, NewJeans, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Paul Russell, Post Malone, Renee Rapp, Sabrina Carpenter, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Two Friends, and Tyla

What to expect: Even ABC is cutting back this year, ditching its New Orleans broadcast in Central Time. The original New Year’s countdown will still air from Times Square (including the annual ball drop), Los Angeles, and Puerto Rico, with additional performances from Las Vegas (Post Malone) and South Korea (NewJeans). Get ready for the joyously awkward pairing of Ryan Seacrest with Rita Ora, hosting together from New York — that’ll surely be a ball.

New Year’s Eve Live

Watch: CNN at 8 p.m.

Hosts: Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper with Sara Sidner and Cari Champion taking over at 12:30 a.m. Richard Quest, Stephanie Elam, Randi Kaye, Gary Tuchman, and Boris Sanchez will report from around the world.

Performers: Enrique Iglesias, Maroon 5, Jonas Brothers, Flo Rida, Miranda Lambert, Darius Rucker, and Rod Stewart

Guests: Patti LaBelle, Jeremy Renner, Neil Patrick Harris, Bowen Yang & Matt Rogers, and David Blaine

What to expect: Andy Cohen is still lobbying CNN to overturn its New Year’s Prohibition and let him and Anderson Cooper take shots on live TV. “Give the daddies some juice,” he told E! in November. If CNN doesn’t allow alcohol again this year, expect to be taking a few shots yourself to get through the broadcast.

Nashville’s Big Bash

Watch: CBS and Paramount+ from 7:30–10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. to 1:05 a.m.

Hosts: Elle King and Rachel Smith with Cody Alan and Lonnie Quinn

Performers: Trace Adkins, Grace Bowers, Kane Brown, Jackson Dean, HARDY, Cody Johnson, Dustin Lynch, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Parker McCollum, Megan Moroney, Old Dominion, Brothers Osborne, Jon Pardi, Carly Pearce, Thomas Rhett, Blake Shelton, Trombone Shorty, Morgan Wallen, and Bailey Zimmerman

What to expect: Central Timers and country fans, this one’s for you. CBS continues to go big in the fourth year of its New Year’s countdown, once again boasting some of country’s biggest stars like Lainey Wilson and Morgan Wallen to celebrate one of the genre’s biggest years.

Sunday Night Football

Watch: NBC at 8:20 p.m.

Teams: Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings

Why: With New Year’s Eve falling on a Sunday, the big game trumps any NBC programming for the big night. Sorry, Miley! At least we’ll get an exciting matchup between two longtime NFC North rivals fighting for a playoff spot. (But no, Taylor Swift won’t be there.)

A New Year With Tyrus

Watch: Fox News at 11 p.m.

Guests: Tyrus with Michelle Tafoya, Sean Duffy, Tyler Fischer, Ric Flair, and Zach Greig

Why: If you happen to sit at the intersection of Fox News viewers and wrestling fans, then this is the special for you. Greg Gutfeld himself must’ve been too busy to host a pretaped hour, so the network tapped wrestler turned Gutfeld! guest Tyrus instead. Take a drink every time someone mentions Trump 2024 (to ease the existential dread).

Phish

Watch: LivePhish at 7:30 p.m. (pay-per-view)

Performers: Phish, duh!

What to expect: Before heading to the Sphere in 2024, the jam band continues their New Year’s tradition with a run of shows at Madison Square Garden. They’ll be closing out the year with three sets — perfect background noise to ease your way into 2024.