The Gag-worthy Samples on Nicki Minaj’s Pink Friday 2

Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Nicki Minaj unlocked the gates to Gag City when she dropped her latest album, Pink Friday 2. One reason the Barbz were left gagging? In addition to plenty of features, Minaj’s 22-track project is packed with unexpected samples from the likes of Billie Eilish to Junior Senior. Over on X, Minaj has been sharing her reaction to the fact that certain samples were approved. Of Travis Scott’s vocals on “Pink Birthday,” she tweeted, “I didn’t know until I had alrdy recorded & fell in love with it tho. I was like he not gon clear it 😩🤣 .” Of her use of Cyndi Lauper’s “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun,” she noted, “I’m told she’s never cleared a master recording. I am so grateful.” Minaj has teased that four extra songs will be dropping next week, so we might be adding to this list. For now, here are some of the most surprising Pink Friday 2 samples so far.

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish’s vocals from “when the party’s over” are on Pink Friday 2’s opening track, “Are You Gone Already.” Minaj also praised Eilish’s brother, who is credited as the producer, tweeting, “Finneas, if this finds you in #GagCity, God bless you.”

Biggie Smalls

“Barbie Dangerous” draws from “Notorious Thugs” by The Notorious B.I.G.

Waka Flocka Flame

Given the track title, “FTCU” unsurprisingly pulls from “Fuck The Club Up” by Minaj’s former labelmate, Waka Flocka Flame.

Travis Scott

They were a little distorted, sure, but those were Travis Scott’s “Pornography” vocals on “Pink Birthday.” Minaj confirmed this on X: “That’s his voice on it. It sounds kinda like an instrument.”

Junior Senior

“Everybody” samples “Move Your Feet” by Junior Senior.

Lumidee

The uh-ohs on this previously released single come from Lumidee’s “Never Leave You (Uh ooh, Uh Oooh)”.

Cyndi Lauper

Hey, Pink Friday girls just wanna have fun. Minaj tweeted her gratitude that Cyndi Lauper approved the sample of “Girls Just Want to Have Fun,” noting, “I’ve always loved her as you guys know.”

Rick James

In case you missed the memo several months ago, the album’s lead single samples “Super Freak” by Rick James.

Blondie

Blondie’s “Heart of Glass” is sampled in the final track (for now!) of the album.