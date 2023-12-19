Your New Favorite Nicole Kidman TV Drama Is on Its Way

Here it is: A new season of television starring Nicole Kidman as a woman struggling with trauma from her past while wanting more from her life. No, this isn’t Big Little Lies season three, Nine Perfect Strangers season two, or some other hot adaptation from David E. Kelley. It’s Expats, the upcoming Prime Video series by The Farewell director Lulu Wang (based on Janice Y. K. Lee’s 1998 novel). A trailer introduces Kidman’s Margaret, an American expatriate in Hong Kong whose son goes missing. But Kidman isn’t the only one bringing the drama — the show also follows the lives of her expat friends Hilary (Sarayu Blue), whose marriage is on the rocks, and Mercy (Ji-young Yoo), who’s already looking for “a fresh start” at only 24. Margaret can relate, with the trailer showing her own marriage troubles with Clark (Brian Tee) and desire to start over. If you, also, are looking to start over in a new location — that is, on a new Nicole Kidman drama on a different streaming service — Expats hits Prime on January 26.

Related