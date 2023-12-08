Can May December Meme Its Way Into Oscar Contention?

Now that Todd Haynes’s don’t-call-it-camp melodrama is streaming on Netflix, the film has found its ideal audience: Internet weirdos . But will an Academy that’s never nominated a Todd Haynes film for Best Picture get on the same wavelength as his unholy amalgam of Ingmar Bergman and TruTV? Early signs are promising: May December tied the mark for most Independent Spirit Award nominations this week, and it’s been placing high on critics’ year-end lists . And while the eggheads at the National Board of Review neglected to include it on their top-ten list, the more mainstream American Film Institute did. We’re working with a very different Academy than the one that snubbed Carol; there may be enough hot dogs after all.

Up

Killers of the Flower Moon

Killers followed up its big New York Film Critics Circle win last week by dominating the National Board of Review honors, where it took Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actress. Some have taken this as an ill omen: The last film to win the top prize from both the NYFCC and NBR was … The Irishman, whose zero-for-ten record on Oscar night stands as an Ozymandian warning for awards pundits. Are these tastemaking awards bodies assuming Oppenheimer is so secure in its slot atop the Best Picture rankings that they feel comfortable going in a different direction, or could this be a sign that the Scorsese film does indeed have the juice to mount a serious challenge?