The 2024 Oscars Shortlists Say Hi, Barbie

Maybe we’ll just have to settle this with a good old-fashioned beach-off? It’s Barbie vs. Barbie in the shortlist for Best Original Song at the 2024 Oscars. Dua Lipa’s “Dance the Night,” Ryan Gosling’s “I’m Just Ken,” and Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For” are all among the potential nominees in the category. And Greta Gerwig’s movie overall led the pack with five mentions, including for Best Sound and Best Score. But out of our Barbenheimer double feature, only Oppenheimer made the cut for Best Makeup and Hairstyling. (It also received nods for Best Score and Best Sound). Killers of the Flower Moon also had a strong showing, getting mentions in four of the 10 shortlist categories announced so far.

Now, it’s time for voters to do a little holiday homework — voting for the nominations for the 96th Academy Awards will begin on January 11 and run until January 16. Final nominations will be released a week later, while the actual awards will be handed out in the earlier-than-usual ceremony on March 10. Below, find the shortlist for Best Original Song, as well as other categories including Best Documentary Feature and Short, International Feature, Live Action and Animated Short, Makeup and Hairstyling, Sound, Original Score, and Visual Effects.

Best Documentary Feature Film

American Symphony

Apolonia, Apolonia

Beyond Utopia

Bobi Wine: The People’s President

Desperate Souls, Dark City and the Legend of Midnight Cowboy

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project

In the Rearview

Stamped from the Beginning

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie

A Still Small Voice

32 Sounds

To Kill a Tiger

20 Days in Mariupol

Best Documentary Short Film

The ABCs of Book Banning

The Barber of Little Rock

Bear

Between Earth & Sky

Black Girls Play: The Story of Hand Games

Camp Courage

Deciding Vote

How We Get Free

If Dreams Were Lightning: Rural Healthcare Crisis

Island in Between

The Last Repair Shop

Last Song from Kabul

Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó

Oasis” “Wings of Dust

Best International Feature Film

Armenia, Amerikatsi

Bhutan, The Monk and the Gun

Denmark, The Promised Land

Finland, Fallen Leaves

France, The Taste of Things

Germany, The Teachers’ Lounge

Iceland, Godland

Italy, Io Capitano

Japan, Perfect Days

Mexico, Totem

Morocco, The Mother of All Lies

Spain, Society of the Snow

Tunisia, Four Daughters

Ukraine, 20 Days in Mariupol

United Kingdom, The Zone of Interest

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Beau Is Afraid

Ferrari

Golda

Killers of the Flower Moon

The Last Voyage of the Demeter

Maestro

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Society of the Snow

Best Original Score

American Fiction

American Symphony

Barbie

The Boy and the Heron

The Color Purple

Elemental

The Holdovers

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Saltburn

Society of the Snow

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Zone of Interest

Best Original Song

“It Never Went Away” from American Symphony

“Dear Alien (Who Art In Heaven)” from Asteroid City

“Dance The Night” from Barbie

“I’m Just Ken” from Barbie

“What Was I Made For?” from Barbie

“Keep It Movin’” from The Color Purple

“Superpower (I)” from The Color Purple

“The Fire Inside” from Flamin’ Hot

“High Life” from Flora and Son

“Meet In The Middle” from Flora and Son

“Can’t Catch Me Now” from The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

“Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)” from Killers of the Flower Moon

“Quiet Eyes” from Past Lives

“Road To Freedom” from Rustin

“Am I Dreaming” from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best Animated Short Film

Boom

Eeva

Humo (Smoke)

I’m Hip

A Kind of Testament

Koerkorter (Dog Apartment)

Letter to a Pig

Ninety-Five Senses

Once upon a Studio

Our Uniform

Pachyderme

Pete

27

War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

Wild Summon

Best Live Action Short Film

The After

The Anne Frank Gift Shop

An Avocado Pit

Bienvenidos a Los Angeles

Dead Cat

Good Boy

Invincible

Invisible Border

Knight of Fortune

The One Note Man

Red, White and Blue

The Shepherd

Strange Way of Life

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Yellow

Best Sound

Barbie

The Creator

Ferrari

The Killer

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest

Best Visual Effects

The Creator

Godzilla Minus One

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon

Poor Things

Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire

Society of the Snow

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse