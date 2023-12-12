Paddington Goes From Peru to London to … the Stage?

Beary huge. Photo: Warner Bros.

We know Paddington Bear loves marmalade, but how does he feel about overpriced cocktails? We’re soon to find out, because there is a Paddington stage musical in the works over in the U.K., according to Playbill. That cuddly fuddly little bear will star in a musical with a book written by Jessica Swale (Summerland), with Tom Fletcher of the band McFly writing the music. &Juliet’s Luke Shepard is directing. The musical is based on both the original Paddington books by Michael Bond and the recent, film-bro-approved movie adaptations.

“It is a privilege to be creating a new musical about this gorgeous and beloved little bear with such a wonderful team,” producers Sonia Friedman and Eliza Lumley said in a statement. “The magic of Paddington is that, through his wide-eyed innocence, he sees the very best in humanity, reminding us that love and kindness can triumph if we open our hearts and minds to one another. We cannot wait to bring Paddington, his antics, adventures and mishaps with the Brown family, and Michael Bond’s other treasured characters to the stage. We hope to inspire audiences of all ages with fun, beauty, joy, and all that Paddington stands for.” No premiere date for the musical yet, but we will wait however long they need if it means we get a musical number with prisoners in pink uniforms doing a kickline.