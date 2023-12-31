Parvati Shallow Comes Out, Hard Launches Relationship with Mae Martin

Photo-Illustration: Vulture. Photos: Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Athleta, Mike Coppola/Getty Images for TIME

We guess if you’re dating a Taskmaster winner, multitasking comes easy. In a concise end-of-year Instagram post, Survivor winner Parvati Shallow not only came out as queer, but also hard launched a relationship with comedian Mae Martin. “We’re here. We’re queer. Happy new year ❤️🌈🏳️‍⚧,” Shallow captioned snapshots of her kissing and generally looking cute with Martin in a photo booth. This confirms what some fans already suspected: the Survivor and Taskmaster stars are dating. It’s a momentous day for the Survivor franchise all around: Erika Casupanan, a fellow former winner, also decided to set the record not-so-straight before the New Year, sharing in an Instagram Reel that she “realized I’m a lesbian” this year. (“I HAD A GAY ALLIANCE?! 😉 💅🏽 💜,” fellow contestant Ricard Foyé commented.) Basically, it’s a big day for sapphics who love Survivor.