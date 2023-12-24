Gingerbread Houses Have Gotten Out of Control

Get a grip, people! These pop culture gingerbread houses are out of control. Maybe it’s the acceleration of culture and microtrends. Maybe it’s the general malaise of the holidays. Maybe it’s mass psychosis, who’s to say. Al Gore’s internet bore witness to gingerbread houses inspired by Saw, Barbie, Saving Private Ryan, Titanic, and the Folklore cabin from Taylor Swift’s eras tour. The only thing missing was a gingerbread version of the yellow house from Midsommar. Below are all the gingerbread mojo dojo casa houses your eyeballs can stand.
@_.e_mm_a._
Part 2 | Barbie’s Gingerbread Dream House Update! Not quite finished but getting closer 🤩 @Barbie Movie @Barbie The Album @MattelCreations #barbie #barbiemovie #barbiesdreamhouse #gingerbreadhouse♬ Pink (Bad Day) [From Barbie The Album] - Lizzo
@xalextheduckx
Ken’s Mojo Dojo casa (cookie) house😎🐴#ken #barbiemovie #christmas #cookiedecorating #mojodojocasahouse♬ Mojo dojo casa house - Reuben
@ag.lofti110
JUDGE OUR COMP!! Comment which one won!!♬ Run, Rudolph Run - Chuck Berry