Gingerbread Houses Have Gotten Out of Control

Get a grip, people! These pop culture gingerbread houses are out of control. Maybe it’s the acceleration of culture and microtrends. Maybe it’s the general malaise of the holidays. Maybe it’s mass psychosis, who’s to say. Al Gore’s internet bore witness to gingerbread houses inspired by Saw, Barbie, Saving Private Ryan, Titanic, and the Folklore cabin from Taylor Swift’s eras tour. The only thing missing was a gingerbread version of the yellow house from Midsommar. Below are all the gingerbread mojo dojo casa houses your eyeballs can stand.

Someone sent this very LA gingerbread house to us pic.twitter.com/oW2iMiS3fA — Hear in LA (@hearinladotcom) December 24, 2023

made a cosmic rewind gingerbread house pic.twitter.com/WBJrvR90zj — Phil • The Horizoneer (@TheHorizoneer) December 23, 2023

not me sitting here crying over a gingerbread house. I've really lost the plot. 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/V0kwmUqih8 — 𝒦𝒶𝓇𝒶 ༊ (@seriouslyharold) December 23, 2023