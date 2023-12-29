College Football Gets All Yellowjackets With the Pop-Tarts Bowl

Photo: Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

The Pop-Tarts mascot died for our sins December 28. Footage of the Pop-Tarts Bowl, an annual game between the Kansas City Wildcats and the North Carolina State Wolfpack held in Orlando, has gone viral for the Midsommar-ass implications of its end-of-game celebration. If you can’t tell from the name, the Pop-Tarts Bowl is sponsored by Pop-Tarts, and this year their mascot Strawberry went willingly unto death. “After the game he will be devoured,” the announcer said. “He will die, and he will be his own last meal.” Sure enough, Strawberry was slowly lowered into a giant toaster. Instead of giving a thumbs up (T-800 style), Stawberry held up a sign that said “Dreams really do come true.” Normally when people say that, they’re talking about dreams like going to Paris. Not being cooked and eaten by strangers. But go off, Strawberry. Sorry about your really scary dreams that could only be escaped by dying. The fully cooked Strawberry was then taken out of the toaster and consumed by the crowd. Officials (priests?) took chunks of his body and flung them into the crowd. Wooo, football!

"After the game he will be devoured, he will die, and he will be his own last meal" @PopTartsBowl pic.twitter.com/sMLBUM3jxW — Gifdsports (@gifdsports) December 29, 2023

I asked if it was offensive to eat a Pop-Tart in front of the @PopTartsBowl mascot and then its handler yelled out “ITS THEIR DREAM” and then the mascot grabbed a Pop-Tart out of my hand and started force-feeding it to me while making soft grunting noises pic.twitter.com/PaCDY6mzu3 — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) December 29, 2023

This marketing team at @PopTartsUS get it. @PopTartsBowl pic.twitter.com/QwLpUJhaSY — Mark R (@mairkrh) December 29, 2023

To borrow from the Pop-Tarts Bowl, can the Orange Bowl mascot be lowered into a juicer and the players toast a glass? I mean, not actually kill him … but I’m all for the bit. https://t.co/tlTHANw78s — Deanna Watson (@deannawatson66) December 29, 2023

Missing him real bad today, taken from this world too soon, but it’s what he wanted 🥲 @PopTartsBowl pic.twitter.com/BZ69Gho9zv — Desmond Bane Stan 🐻🏀 (@ThePiedPhifer) December 29, 2023