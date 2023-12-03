Take the Plastic Off the AMC Signature Recliners

“Don’t be funny with my money, honey.” Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood

Audiences put Beyoncé’s love movie on top, with Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé officially landing the number one spot at the box office. According to Variety, the concert film earned $21 million domestically during its opening weekend, slightly more than what was expected. Internationally, the film picked up another $6.4 million across 94 territories, bringing its global total to $27.4 million. Money b*tches to the right.

Those totals earn the movie a place amongst the best debuts for concert films, but not quite on par with its AMC compatriot, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, which raked in $92.9 million in its opening weekend. But the post-Thanksgiving weekend is a notoriously slow time at the box office, making Beyoncé’s debut even more impressive. According to AMC, this is the first time in two decades that a movie has opened to more than $20 million on this particular weekend.

Meanwhile, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes moved down to second place behind Queen Bey, bringing in $14.3 million, followed by Godzilla Minus One in third with $11 million. The fourth and fifth spots were both held by animated films, with Trolls Band Together coming in just ahead of Wish.