Megan Thee Stallion Is Thee ‘Black Regina George’

Can they really be mean girls when they’re treating us this nicely? Reneé Rapp and Megan thee Stallion have released “Not My Fault,” off of the soundtrack for Mean Girls (the movie the musical). The collab’s pretty pink cover art was shared on — when else? — Wednesday, and shows the pair looking back at the camera while surrounded by mannequins with blonde hair. (“meg told me to put my ass out so I put my ass out,” Rapp tweeted.) Rapp stars as the leader of the Plastics in the upcoming movie, so she’s an obvious choice for this song. But why did the Snow Angel singer collab with Tina Snow? Allow Meg to explain: “It’s funny how the mean girl open all the doors / I been told y’all, I’m the Black Regina George,” she raps.

The song title is a reference to a line from the original Mean Girls, which was adapted into the Broadway musical that the 2024 movie is based on. “It’s not my fault you’re like in love with me or something!” Cady says to Janis. Hmm, what does this do for that fan theory that Regina is a lesbian? All we know is that the lyrics to “Not My Fault” definitely don’t feel straight, with Rapp declaring in the chorus, “You came with her but she might leave with me” and asking elsewhere, “Can a gay girl get an amen?” Amen!!