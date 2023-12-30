Yup, Rihanna Is Still a Real Housewives Stan

Photo: Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images

Okay, so when are we getting a Rihanna cameo in the Bravo-verse? We already know that RiRi follows (and DMs) multiple Bravo-lebrities on Instagram, but she’s leveled up to impromptu IRL meetups … the stuff of stan dreams, truly. Per TMZ, Rihanna met Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards while shopping at Kemo Sabe in Aspen, Colorado. Richards apparently heard from a store employee that Rihanna was shopping in a private room and asked if she could meet the singer, who was reportedly thrilled to say yes. That makes sense, because according to an unnamed TMZ source, Rihanna actually came to Kemo Sabe specifically because she’d seen the boutique on RHOBH. “Beautiful inside and out @badgalriri 💫,” Richards captioned a photo of Rihanna posing with her and her daughters. “🤍 making new memories @kemosabe1990.” Richards reportedly gifted Rihanna a turquoise beaver hat worth $895. Their respective partners, A$AP Rocky and Mauricio Umansky, were also present during a store hangout that apparently lasted for nearly an hour. We wonder if Rihanna asked about the scrutinized state of Richards and Umansky’s marriage, or if she likes to avoid spoilers as much as she avoids album announcements.