SAG-AFTRA Members Ratify Their Contract with AMPTP

Photo: Jill Connelly/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Merry Christmas! The negotiations, strikes, and delays are officially over. SAG-AFTRA members have finally approved their contract with the AMPTP with an approval vote of 78.33% to 21.67%. The vote had a turnout of 38.15% of its members, more of a turnout than previous years— the 2020 vote had a 27.15% turnout, and in 2017 had 15% turnout. The contract will be active for the next three years until it expires on June 30, 2026. In a statement sent to Vulture, the AMPTP shared that they “congratulate SAG-AFTRA on the ratification of its new contract, which represents historic gains and protections for performers. With this vote, the industry and the jobs it supports will be able to return in full force.” SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher called the decision “a golden age” for the union despite some members being disappointed by the lack of A.I. protections in the final contract. The union leaders promised more “education materials” to explain finer points made in the final, approved contract. Hollywood is finally back, here we go mama!