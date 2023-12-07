Selena Gomez Is Dating (and Defending) Benny Blanco

Photo-Illustration: Vulture. Photos: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic, Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

Forget press releases, posts, Notes-app statements, and announcement videos: Selena Gomez is apparently now sharing news via comments sections. The singer seemed to confirm that she is dating producer Benny Blanco by leaving multiple replies under other people’s Instagram posts. “Facts,” she commented under a post about her rumored relationship with Blanco. “He is my absolute everything in my heart,” she added under a separate post about her and Blanco shared by one of her fan pages. Gomez and Blanco previously hopped into bed together for the music video for 2018’s “I Can’t Get Enough,” which they both featured on. But some Selenators believe Blanco went on to diss Gomez after working with her ex, Justin Bieber — after all, Gomez launched Rare Beauty about a month before a 2020 interview in which Blanco disparaged “cookie-cutter pop artists” who put out a “makeup line.”

In light of Selenny (Belena?) going IG comments official, one fan scoffed, “you’re just corny omg that man was shading you years ago.” Gomez replied, “lol yeah and he’s still better than anyone I’ve ever been with.” In separate comments, she continued to defend Blanco, claiming that he has treated her “better than any human being on this planet.” She also suggested that she’s been with her boo for a while, commenting that it’s “been 6 months.” This would mean she had a boyfriend when she dropped that entire single about being single soon. We can’t help but wonder if those lyrics didn’t make Blanco at least a little nervous? In any case, their relationship seems to be going strong. After her commenting spree — which included a random reveal that her next album is coming in two months — Gomez posted an Instagram Story of her leaning on someone with a beard whose face is not visible, but whose bracelet looks an awful lot like one seen on Blanco’s Instagram. She later followed up with a selfie, so it’s not looking great for the Selenators who have been arguing/hoping that her account was hacked.

