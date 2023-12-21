Seth Meyers Has Some Notes on Ted Cruz’s Stand-Up

“I have a question: what is politics now?” Seth Meyers was deeply confused and troubled by Ted Cruz doing shitty stand-up at Turning Point USA’s America Fest conference. Cruz was talking about how unsatisfied liberal women must be having to sleep with liberal men (whom he called “weenies,” so deal with that), and it made Meyers want to fully shut the Overton window. “Like for real, what are we doing?” he said during Wednesday night’s A Closer Look. “Everyone thinks the Ivy leagues are too woke. Meanwhile, this dude is a senator who went to Princeton and Harvard, and he’s doing bad stand-up about an old dude shitting his pants and liberals are bad a fucking. What are we doing? What are we doing?!” Meyers also mentioned that liberal women are probably having worse sex in Texas of late because their reproductive freedom was yeeted out of the state.

